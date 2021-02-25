The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black people are nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, while they are nearly twice as likely to die from the disease.
Because of these heightened risk factors, Guthrie is urging members of the Black community to get their vaccines as soon as they are eligible under state health department guidelines.
It’s a conversation Dr. Paulette Lewis said she recently had with a patient.
“If patients are not getting the vaccine, what happens is the disparity widens even more,” Lewis noted.
According to Dr. Victor Kolade, the goal of the vaccinations is to provide herd immunity as quickly as possible in order to protect everyone in the community, and he noted that the vaccine is safe to recieve.
“I think that in a lot of scenarios, as Black folk, we are unsure,” said Kolade. “There have been situations in which Black people have been taken for granted or taken advantage of,” although he hopes that isn’t the case so much in 2021.
Risk for COVID-19 infection, as outlined by the CDC, is based on risk markers including access to health care, exposure to the virus through work, and socioeconomic status.
Looking at other CDC data, Native Americans are nearly twice as likely to be affected by COVID-19, 3.7 times as likely to be hospitalized, and 2.4 times as likely to die from the virus compared to caucasians, while hispanics are 3.2 times as likely to be hospitalized and 2.3 times as likely to die from the disease.
“I feel that I work for an organization that is interested in taking care of all people,” Kolade continued. “ … We’re treating people according to what their needs are, treating them the same, and not trying to exclude anyone, and not trying to leave Black lives behind.”
Lewis encouraged patients to ask their health care providers questions in order to weed through some of the misinformation being circulated around.
“And I think it’s important for providers to ask patients how they feel because patients may not tell their providers how they feel about vaccines,” Lewis continued. “They might not know what their risks are.”
“We are starting to see a reduction in COVID cases that we have in our area and this may be related to the fact that people are getting vaccinated,” Kolade explained, “so if this is our opportunity to stop this pandemic in its tracks, I would like to invite everyone to participate in it.”
Per state health department guidelines, vaccinations will be available for those 65 years old and older, or those between 18 and 64 with certain co-morbid conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, immune deficiency, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or those who smoke.
Guthrie announced Tuesday afternoon that it will start accepting vaccine appointments at 8 a.m. today, but as officials have previously warned, these appointments can go quickly.
Those who are eligible can make an appointment through eGuthrie or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. People can sign up for eGuthrie through eGuthrie.org, or get help with eGuthrie by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (8474).
Guthrie will be reserving a number of appointments for those who don’t have access to technology and can only schedule by calling.
The vaccination clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 8; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the former Kmart along Elmira Street in Athens Township.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, other enrolled vaccine providers in Bradford County include the Rite Aid stores in North Towanda and Wysox townships, and PhysicianCare P.C. in North Towanda. Because vaccine supply is limited compared to demand, and some providers might not be inoculating people in the current phase of vaccination, DOH officials urge residents to contact those providers to see if appointments are available.
