With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, a local medical professional is advocating the importance of fireworks safety during celebrations.
“Its not unusual for me to see some injuries from minor to very severe during the holiday,” said Dr. Gavin O’Mahony of the Guthrie Clinic. He is an orthopedics surgeon who specializes in hand surgery and repairing injuries caused by trauma.
“I would like to encourage people to be as safe as they can with their fireworks and celebrations,” he said.
He advised that people should never aim fireworks at others, hold ignited fireworks or try to relight and pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. He also advised that people shouldn’t allow small children to use fireworks or ignite them.
“That would include sparklers, which can be quite dangerous,” O’Mahony said. “They are often thought of as a kid-appropriate firework-related item, but they can be just as dangerous.”
Some people may think that hand injuries take only a few weeks to heal, but they often taken longer depending on the severity, according to O’Mahony.
“Many of these injuries require immobilization, then patients will develop stiffness afterwards and they will need prolonged therapy, so it can take months or even a year to heal,” he said. “In a case where digits are lost, it can effect the rest of someone’s life.”
There were 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries and nine deaths due to fireworks last year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In 2020, there were 15,600 fireworks-related injuries, which was a spike attributed to public displays being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a “significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries” between 2006 and 2021 that climbed 25% nationwide, the CPSC adds.
If someone sustains a firework-related burn, they should clean and cover it, O’Mahony stated. They should go to the emergency room right away and also apply pressure to the wound if there is any bleeding.
Safety tips that he recommends include having a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire and keeping a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. After fireworks stop burning, douse it with water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire. People should also wear eye protection and follow the instructions on the firework packaging, he stated.
