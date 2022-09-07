Guthrie surgeon will travel to Ukraine

SAYRE – A surgeon for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will travel to Ukraine in an effort to help those injured from the Russian invasion of the country.
Dr. John Frodel will partake in a nine-day mission with physicians from The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Specifically, he plans to treat around 40 patients who have suffered severe facial injuries from the conflict.
“When I started watching the horrors that were happening in Ukraine at the end of February, I couldn’t help but think that this was going to be very bad,” Frodel said. “It became apparent that there were going to be many soldiers and civilians involved with potentially devastating injuries and I knew I wanted to help.”
AAFPRS and the Face-to-Face Foundation are funding the mission that Frodel is joining. The foundation supports medical mission trips around the world.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.