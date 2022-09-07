Guthrie surgeon will travel to Ukraine

Dr. John Frodel of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will travel to Ukraine to treat patients with injuries suffered from the Russian invasion of the country.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – A surgeon for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will travel to Ukraine in an effort to help those injured from the Russian invasion of the country.

Dr. John Frodel will partake in a nine-day mission with physicians from The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Specifically, he plans to treat around 40 patients who have suffered severe facial injuries from the conflict.

