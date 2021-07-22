Guthrie to close COVID-19 vaccine clinic (free to read)

After six months of operation, the Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Kmart in Athens Township will be shutting down due to decreased demand, the organization announced Wednesday.
The clinic, located at 2900 Elmira St., will accept walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 to July 23, and July 28 to July 30 before shutting its doors for good. The Pfizer vaccine is available at this clinic and is available to those age 12 and older. Advanced scheduling will no longer be offered for the site.
Moving forward, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at several primary care locations, which include Towanda, Troy, Dushore, Wellsboro, Erwin, Ithaca, Elmira (Southern Tier Pediatrics), Southport, and Family Medicine and Internal Medicine locations in Sayre. Big Flats and Corning.
Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 866-488-4743.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 17,896 of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents are fully vaccinated, while 1,528 are partially covered to date.
