SAYRE — The American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood product donations as uncertainties remain during this pandemic. Healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan.
Guthrie will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross at the St. John Lutheran Church at 207 S. Hopkins Street in Sayre on Monday, Aug. 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schedule a donation appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.