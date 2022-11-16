Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie will host a Mental Health and Wellness event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus.

The event will feature experts who will answer questions and provide resources about mental health and wellness, including Casa Trinity, Guthrie EAP, Guthrie BSU, Main Link, and more. Flu shots and light refreshments will also be offered at the event.