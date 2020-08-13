SAYRE — The Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee will host a virtual Food Farm Family Festival from Aug. 15-21. The event, usually held in Howard Elmer Park, will be held virtually this year to comply with social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.
Community members will be able to access the virtual event through a link that will take them to a website where they will be able to access online resources including educational videos, demonstrations, and local vendors selling healthy produce and other goods. Some participating vendors include Growen Food, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. and Bradford County Humane Society.
While the website for the virtual event will not become live until Aug. 15, the event can be accessed through the following link from Aug. 15-21: https://www.gotostage.com/channel/f4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.