Sayre, Pa. – Join the staff of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s First Impressions Birthing Center for the seventh annual Remembrance Walk to honor and remember children we have lost this year. The ceremony is held in loving memory of those lost through miscarriage, stillbirth, or the loss of a child.

The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus. It will include a candle lighting ceremony, a walk and a rose ceremony. No registration is required.