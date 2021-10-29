Guthrie to offer drive-through COVID testing at former Kmart (free to read)

The Guthrie-owned former Kmart building in Athens Township, which served as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic earlier this year, will soon welcome residents for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
As Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller shared during Thursday’s commissioners meeting at the Sayre Borough Hall, free testing will be offered at the 2900 Elmira St. site Tuesdays through Saturdays starting Nov. 2 and concluding Nov. 13. Tuesday through Friday testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Saturday testing will be offered from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“It’s anticipated that they can do up to 450 tests per day,” Miller noted.
Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams added that the testing could be extended for a third week if officials feel there is a need.
“Our numbers have been looking a little better the last week or so compared to the last three or four weeks. That being said, we do know that there is still a pretty significant rate of community transmission that is ongoing,” said Williams. “We encourage everyone, if you think you’ve been exposed or if you need a test to take advantage of this opportunity. It is completely free and is open to anyone, whether you reside in the county or not.”
According to Thursday’s update of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 37 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Bradford County as of midnight Wednesday with 11 in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.
Over the past week, the Department of Health reported that Bradford County had 143 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 newly confirmed cases between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, and 170 newly confirmed cases between Oct. 6 to Oct. 13.
Meanwhile, Bradford County has gained three COVID-19-related deaths over the past week.
Williams noted that over the past month, active COVID-19 cases have remained over 300 in a given 14-day period.
Sarah Neely, the county’s former emergency management coordinator who is now Guthrie’s manager of safety, security and emergency preparedness, said the Robert Packer Hospital has opened up a dedicated COVID-19 floor.
“There, for awhile, our numbers were trending downwards, but they started to trend back up,” she said, while also noting that they are seeing an influx of transfers from other locations.
The site will utilize PCR testing with an anticipated turnaround for results between 48 and 72 hours.
Through participation in the testing, Miller said Bradford County will be able to get a more accurate picture of the impact of COVID-19.
“A lot of facilities now are requiring testing, especially if you are unvaccinated, to continue to work, so I encourage everyone to utilize that testing center,” Neely added.
Although appointments will not be required, Williams said those looking to utilize the testing will have the option to pre-register through the Department of Health. Additional information is expected to be released at the start of next week.
Additional services
This week, Guthrie announced that it was providing monoclonal antibodies via outpatient infusion to COVID-positive high-risk patients who are either over 65 years of age or have medical conditions that impact their immune system. These patients are identified through the Epic electronic health record system and then contacted so that treatment can begin as early as possible.
Monoclonal antibodies are created in a lab in order to fight specific infections, such as COVID-19, officials explained.
“It’s important that these antibodies are administered early in the disease process because we want to stop the virus from replicating and damaging the body before it gets to be well established,” said Guthrie Primary Care Services System Chairman Dr. David Pfisterer. He added that these antibodies are generally administered with seven days of the start of any symptoms.
The treatment is currently available in Big Flats, although it could expand pending supply and staffing, officials noted.
