As state Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-110) Senior Expo gets underway next week in Athens, Guthrie will be on site offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the organization announced Friday.
Although appointments are not required, Guthrie officials encourage those who are interested in receiving the single-dose vaccine to fill out a consent form before arriving at NonEmpVaccineConsent.pdf (guthrie.org).
The 20th Annual Senior Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, which is located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave. A variety of exhibitors will offer information on exercise and nutrition, health care, financial planning, protection against fraud, veterans benefits, insurance, and more. There will also be refreshments.
Pickett will host a town hall meeting in the school’s cafeteria at 11:30 a.m.
With last year’s expo having to be cancelled due to COVID-19 health and safety mandates. Pickett said she and her staff are excited for this year’s event.
“Our expos are always well attended, and we expect this year to be no different as seniors and their caregivers join us to learn about the various programs and services availabile to them in our area,” she stated in a previous media release.
Anyone with questions about the expo can call Pickett’s Towanda office at (570) 265-3124 or her Sayre office at (570) 888-9011.
