ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Plans showing Guthrie’s expansion designs on two plots in the Valley were revealed at the most recent Bradford County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.
The Bradford County Planning Commission reviewed a land development plan of a proposed daycare center for the Guthrie Clinic at the intersection of Bradford, North Elmer and North Lehigh streets residing within the medical campus and light commercial zoning districts.
The proposed 15,261 square foot building would contain a playground area with a wood and mulch surface and an asphalt surface. Sidewalks and fencing were added to the plans after a sketch plan review in November indicated that the commission would prefer that they be added.
A spokesperson for Guthrie said in early December that Guthrie is in the process of working with community organizations to explore an additional option for childcare in Sayre and that the project is in the early planning stages, so specific details have yet to be finalized.
Guthrie also added that a formal announcement would take place when plans are finalized.
The Commission moved to table the review to the January meeting as full engineer comments were not available. Matt Williams, the director of the Bradford County Department of Community Planning and Mapping Services, said that he did not see a major hold up in the plans in the meeting.
The Commission also reviewed another Guthrie development in the meeting in Athens Township: the purchase and subdivision of the former K-Mart building. Guthrie Medical Group Vice President of Operations and Regional Development Tom Collins told the Review on Thursday that Guthrie is in the process of purchasing the former retail box building on North Elmira Street with plans of renovating and modeling the space to move a number of clinical services to the location.
“The specific services that will relocate have yet to be determined. Guthrie expects the purchase of the building to be finalized in the coming months and will have more information to share as plans continue to develop,” Collins added.
The Commission is not asked to approve permits for the Guthrie purchase and subdivision, as those permits will come from the township.
