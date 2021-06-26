Starting July 1, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for pre-operation patients at Guthrie who have been fully vaccinated, the organization announced on Friday.
All COVID-19 specimens are now being tested in-house through Guthrie Laboratory Services instead of being sent to reference laboratories, which will result in a faster turnaround for unvaccinated patients who still require pre-operative testing. Compared to the previous wait time of five or more days, officials estimate that results will be available between 24 and 48 hours.
“When patients have their sample collected, they are quarantined at home until those results come back. Now that patients can get their results faster, they are able to get back to their normal lives sooner,” said Cyera Mosier, a Guthrie medical laboratory scientist.
Guthrie will also stop offering drive through COVID testing on the weekends. Instead, weekend testing will be offered in the walk-in clinic.
