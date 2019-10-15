Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital getting ready for upcoming events

After raising and donating more than $146,000 toward equipment and staff training during the past fiscal year, the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is getting ready for some fundraisers in the coming months.
“All of our fundraisers are important, from small to large. Our mission is to help provide for the needs of the hospital. From the Mayo Clinic to the Cleveland Clinic to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, all hospitals need the support of the communities they serve,” said auxiliary President Marguerite Shaner. “The efforts of all of our volunteers are aimed at sustaining our local hospital.”
The auxiliary funds request for the hospital, Skilled Nursing Unit, Personal Care Home, and Guthrie Hospice.
To help raise money, the auxiliary will be holding a Books Are Fun sale on Nov. 20 and 21 in the hospital lobby featuring books and other gifts. The annual Holiday Bazaar is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 13 in the hospital lobby and conference room with vendors, a basket raffle, bake sale, and “treasures” from the Rainbow’s End Thrift Shop. Those interested in becoming vendors can contact Shaner at (570) 265-5960. The Love Light Tree ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 to honor or remember loved ones with a reading of names, music, light refreshments, and a special recognition to someone who has given their time to the auxiliary. Love Light envelopes are available at the hospital’s front desk, with a $5 donation requested per name. In addition, fresh wreath sales will be starting soon with order forms available at the hospital’s front desk. Wreaths, which are provided through Snyder’s of Coryland, include Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce and Mixed Greens at different sizes, and must be pre-ordered by Nov. 18.
Shaner noted that the Rainbow’s End Thrift Shop, which generates money for the auxiliary, is also looking for volunteers. Those interested can stop by the store at 417 Main St. in Towanda to fill out an application.
