Guthrie Troy will host National Drug Take Back site

TROY — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital will host an event Saturday to help dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and medications.
National Drug Take Back Day will be held at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The hospital will serve as a drive-up, drop-off site for people to get rid of their unused, expired or unwanted medications. These can include over-the-counter or prescriptions, as well as liquids or pills, so long as they remain in their containers, according to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital President Lori Barnett.
“A lot of people don’t know what to do with those medications, so they can sit in the cupboard for a long time,” she said. “We want to avoid medications getting into the wrong hands or cause overdoses, substance abuse or poisoning.”
The event was coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with state and local law enforcement. In preparation for the event, Guthrie invited a DEA agent and CASA-Trinity clinical supervisor to its Troy campus Thursday to discuss the importance of the upcoming event.
“We are proactively doing all that we can as an agency to assist in safety and ultimately the destruction of pharmaceutical grade manufactured drugs through the take back event that is held twice a year,” said DEA Group Supervisor Dominic Johnson. “We present an opportunity for the general public to turn over medications for free, anonymously and in an environmentally safe way.”
He has been with the agency for 17 years and stated that the take back events get better each year and continue to grow in turnout. Pennsylvania and Delaware will have over 200 sites available for dropping off unwanted drugs and medications, according to Johnson.
The quickest way to have medications or prescriptions properly destroyed is to contact someone in a local healthcare system or local law enforcement because some may have drop boxes that can be used throughout the year, he stated. If none are available, the unwanted drugs should be safely secured until the semi-annual event occurs.
CASA-Trinity Clinical Supervisor Daniel Kizale was also present and stated that the event allows his organization to be more accessible to people. CASA-Trinity provides outpatient referrals for in-patient treatments for adults and adolescents who suffer from drug or alcohol abuse.
“Within our clinics we offer medication disposal pouches, so if we have an individuals that come in and they need to get rid of substances, we can provide that,” he said. “We brought some of them here to show people how they work and how they deactivate any substance that is placed into them.”
Kizale is a recovering substance abuse user and stated that his work allows him to help those with issues that he once had. He wants people to know that any kind of medication can be abused. He stated that his own abuse started with medications for anxiety, depression and muscle relaxers.
“At a very young age, I started using prescription meds in my own medicine cabinet,” said Kizale. “People need to understand that for any medications, it’s always best practice to keep them in a position or place where it can’t be readily accessible.”
Substance abuse has been the source of great tragedy for Kizale and his family. In 2015, his younger brother Andrew died at the age of 25 from a fentanyl overdose.
“It’s why I do what I do. My goal is to let families know that there is no white picket fence anymore. Anyone is at risk for substance abuse,” he said. “It’s in our own community taking lives and it’s not going away. However, there are simple steps that we can take on a day-to-day basis or with opportunities such as the drug take-back day. This is how we do our part in the community.”
He stated that the only way to end the stigma of substance abuse is to get the community more involved with these types of events.
CASA-Trinity also works with the state’s Centers of Excellence, which is a free service offered to state residents with an opioid use disorder. Through the program, people can qualify for case management services, referrals to housing, employment to help them recover, Kizale stated.
During the October 2021 Take-Back Day, 188 Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies collected 30,409 pounds of unused or expired medications from 236 collection sites across the state. Since the inception of the program on Sept. 25, 2010, over 662,735 pounds of medications have been returned and destroyed in Pennsylvania.
“Take-Back Day is an excellent way to reduce drug abuse and misuse across the board,” state Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) said. “It’s not only about preventing people from stealing or abusing prescription drugs, but it’s also about preventing accidental use and overdose, especially by our senior population. Further, many people are unsure on how to properly dispose of the medications, so they flush them down the toilet or throw them in the garbage. This can lead to the medications entering into our water supply, which is a huge environmental concern.”
In 2014, Yaw supported Senate Bill 1180, now Act 191, creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in the Commonwealth to expand upon the types of drugs already monitored and increase access for pharmacists and health care practitioners with prescriptive rights.
Drug drop off bins are available year-round at Corning Centerway, Corning Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy, Sayre Clinic Pharmacy, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda Campus and Cortland Medical Center ED.
To locate a drug take back event in specific areas, people can go to https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/ and find the logo for the DEA National Take-back Day.
Safe disposal drop-off locations are located in every county and can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’s website at www.ddap.pa.gov/.
