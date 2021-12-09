Guthrie updated its visitor policy Wednesday as the organization continues to monitor COVID-19 in the communities it serves.
According to Guthrie, all visitors must wear masks and shouldn’t visit if they have a temperature over 100 degrees, COVID-19 symptoms, or a known exposure to COVID-19 during the previous 14 days. Those visiting a COVID unit are required to wear a procedural mask, gloves and gown. Those visiting New York state hospitals will undergo temperature and COVID symptom screening.
Those staying in the hospital are allowed two visitors between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Guthrie discourages changing visitors throughout the day. Visitors are asked to leave the facility when not visiting a patient.
Other guidelines include two visitors for pediatric patients, one visitor for surgical/procedural outpatients during intake and discharge, and one visitor for emergency department patients. OB patients can show up with two people – one of whom can be a doula.
Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Visitations are limited to those 12 and older.
“While Guthrie understands and appreciates how difficult these restrictions can be, these efforts, along with the cooperation of the community, are vital to slowing the spread of infection in our region,” officials stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.