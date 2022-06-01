Guthrie urges safety with hot temps

With high temperatures recently blanketing the area and the warmer season just starting, Dr. Jon Rittenberger, the chief of Emergency Medicine at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said the key to avoiding heat illness is to stay hydrated and limit time outside.
This is especially important for very young children and the elderly whose bodies are less able to handle higher temperatures.
“If we take a look at our elderly population, they are oftentimes on medications that limit their ability to have an elevated heart rate or may actually directly impede their ability to sweat, to shed that extra heat like you would see in a healthy young individual,” he explained.
One’s ability to sweat can also be hindered in more humid conditions, Rittenberger noted.
Baseline symptoms of heat illness can include, fatigue, thirst, feeling hot, and muscle cramps.
“As that stress goes on, if a person is not getting hydrated and they don’t get out of that environment, then they run the risk of something called heat stroke,” Rittenberger continued. “Heat stroke is particularly dangerous because your body is set up so that it keeps your core temperature about 98.6 (degrees), but eventually you lose that ability as your temperature goes too high. Your brain is no longer able to mount all of these other responses to shed that heat and the core temperature of your body continues to rise and rise and rise.”
When a person reaches the point of heat stroke, they may stop sweating and behave abnormally – either becoming very excited or becoming very tired and less interactive. At this point, Rittenberger said they or a loved one should call 911 immediately and get to the hospital since heat stroke is life threatening.
The heat can also make chronic illness such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or heart disease worse.
Rittenberger said it’s easy for those enjoying the outdoors to forget about hydrating, but it is crucial for avoiding heat illness.
“If you start to feel thirsty, your body is already telling you you’re falling behind on your fluids. So really pay attention to that, make sure you are getting extra fluids to account for what you are losing during this hot weather,” he explained, while adding that those who have to be outside should also seek shade as much as possible to help stay cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.