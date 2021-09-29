SAYRE – Guthrie’s vaccination requirement established on Monday as the deadline for all employees to get their first vaccination for COVID-19 unless qualifying for an exemption per applicable federal law. Effective Monday, 97% of all employees were compliant with this requirement and are working.
“COVID has impacted staffing across the country, but the health care vaccination programs are not the cause,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “Guthrie has had minimal changes in our staffing related to the vaccination requirement, as our caregivers have stepped up to meet the program requirements, placing patient safety first.”
The stresses of COVID care have accelerated retirements, however, and caused some staff to leave health care entirely.
Deb Raupers, EVP and Chief Nursing Officer, Guthrie said, “Every day we assess patient needs and staffing levels in order to adjust accordingly and provide safe, high-quality care. Our patients remain Guthrie’s top priority and because their needs are often immediate, one of the few options health care systems have to allow for flexibility is postponing some non-emergent surgeries.”
Ms. Raupers went on to say, “I appreciate our staff, especially our nurses, who are facing difficult challenges daily. These are the same challenges felt by health care systems across our country. COVID-19 has only exasperated an already existing issue, but we are working every day to bring new talent to our team of providers.”
“The staff vaccination requirement is not causing the issues with the delivery of health care in our system. Vaccination of our community remains important to keep people out of the hospital and prevent serious illness,” Dr. Sabanegh said. “Health care is not a limitless resource. Please get vaccinated.”
