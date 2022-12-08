Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund receives grant from Tioga Downs foundation

The Guthrie Clinic’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund received a $25,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. Pictured from left: Jill Teeter, Director, Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation; Jeffrey Grenzer, Director, Learning and Organizational Development, The Guthrie Clinic; Dr. Anne Rizzo, System Surgical Chair, The Guthrie Clinic; Jim Weed, Director of Marketing, Tioga Downs.

 Photo provided by The Guthrie Clinic

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund is the proud recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. Awarded on Giving Tuesday, the grant was part of $1.1 million distributed to more than 50 organizations. It will benefit men and women struggling to afford the health care they deserve.

“There are over 50,000 veterans in the counties served by Guthrie today and we are so very grateful,” said Jeffrey Grenzer, Director, Learning and Organizational Development at Guthrie. “We will use this generosity to give back to our veterans who have provided so much to our country and protected our freedom and way of life. The fund assists with medical needs and support for the care many need but just cannot afford.”