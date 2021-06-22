Guthrie implemented more relaxed visitor guidelines Monday as officials continue monitoring COVID-19 across the region.
Among new guidelines, obstetrics patients can have two visitors including a doula if needed, pediatric patients can have two visitors, surgical/procedural outpatients can have a visitor during intake and discharge, and emergency patients can have one visitor. Considerations for other situations with extenuating circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Officials stressed that masks must be worn at all times inside Guthrie facilities regardless of vaccination status, and those visiting New York state facilities must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and temperature.
“Please do not visit if you have a fever over 100 degrees, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days,” the organization stated. “Only visitors age 12 and over are permitted.”
