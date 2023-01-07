Guthrie Walk-In Clinics are now offering extended weekend hours. Beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, clinics will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guthrie has Walk-In Care locations in Big Flats, Corning, Cortland, Ithaca, Sayre, Towanda, and Wellsboro. The expanded hours and additional days are designed to meet the growing need for non-emergent care outside of traditional business hours.