Guthrie Walk-In Clinics are now offering extended weekend hours. Beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, clinics will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Guthrie has Walk-In Care locations in Big Flats, Corning, Cortland, Ithaca, Sayre, Towanda, and Wellsboro. The expanded hours and additional days are designed to meet the growing need for non-emergent care outside of traditional business hours.
This change does not apply to Guthrie’s Orthopedic Walk-In Care locations. For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit www.guthrie.org/walk-in-care.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care.
Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties.
The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
