As some Pennsylvania health care providers brace for delays the second doses of Moderna vaccine, Guthrie officials announced Thursday that inventory issues will not affect their facilities at this time, as determined from communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. However, they will see some delays with a few hundred doses due to weather, which will result in postponements for some elderly patients who received their first vaccinations in Towanda, Wellsboro and Tunkhannock.
“The delayed allocation represents less than 2% of the patients who have received a vaccination from a Guthrie location. Those impacted will be called and re-scheduled for their second dose. If the patient is not contacted to reschedule, there is no need to contact Guthrie and they should report for their second dose as scheduled,” officials explained. “Guthrie carefully manages its inventory of vaccine and places orders weekly for second doses to match the number of first doses that have been used. Like most health care providers, Guthrie gets an advance notification of only a few days regarding the arrival of doses. This is not unique to Pennsylvania and states across the nation report similar challenges with the vaccine pipeline.”
Guthrie stressed that this only affects those who received the Moderna vaccine and not those who have received the Pfizer vaccine.
As vaccines become available, Guthrie will make announcements via Facebook and its website. Appointments can be scheduled via eGuthrie or by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).
Under the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s expanded Phase 1A rollout, vaccines are currently being offered to those 65 years old and above, and those 18 to 64 with co-morbid conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, immune deficiency, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and type 2 diabetes.
According to the Department of Health, vaccinations can also become available at the Reuters Boulevard ((570) 265-4769) and Ennis Lane ((570) 265-4769) Rite Aid locations in North Towanda and Wysox, respectively, along with PhysicianCare in North Towanda ((570) 265-6300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.