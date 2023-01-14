SAYRE – Guthrie is happy to welcome Dr. Juan Manuel Arreguin as the organization’s new Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Arreguin comes to Guthrie from Geisinger Health System in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania where he served as the Northeast Regional Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology for five years. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas after completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from UCLA.