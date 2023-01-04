SAYRE – Guthrie is proud to introduce two babies born in our hospitals on New Year’s Day. Baby boy, Sami Jerram was born at 3:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to parents Kylee and Jacob Jerram of Cortland. He arrived weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Caregivers at Guthrie Corning Hospital welcomed baby girl Haylyn Jean Perkins at 7:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, to parents Melonie Trubic and Zachary Perkins of Bath. She was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.