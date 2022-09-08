Guthrie will provide paid training program for nurse aides

SAYRE – A paid training program for nurse aides will be offered to anyone looking to join the medical field this fall.
The four-week program will begin in November at the Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. It will give classroom and clinical training to attendees, as well as test preparations for their certification. A high school diploma or GED is required. As caregivers, nurse aides will work directly with skilled nursing residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.