WAVERLY — Those attending Thursday’s Tastes of the Valley and Fall Auction had plenty of options when it came to the age old question: What’s for dinner?
Instead of just one restaurant, they had the offerings of more than 15 area establishments as part of the 11th annual Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce event.
Part of the night’s proceeds went to support a wide range of upgrades planned for the Valley Playland, which is currently about $50,000 short of its fundraising goal, according to Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger, although she added that a few pending grants could bridge that gap.
“We are overwhelmed by the support from our community,” she said, “and it’s so important because we will not be able to complete our project without it.”
The work will bring the more than 20-year-old park into ADA compliance, improve visibility and safety, and utilize structural plastic expected to last more than 75 years.
Through past efforts, the GVCC’s Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley has raised more than $22,000 for a variety of local causes including animal shelters, parks, organizations helping the needy and preserving local history, and EMS response.
“As far as the chamber, being able to give back to the community through our membership and the support is great,” said GVCC President Sue Williams.
An $800 advertising package, fitness memberships, a variety of gift certificates, overnight stays, concert tickets, crafted home goods, and gift baskets were among the countless items lining the LOOM’s upstairs banquet room until the auction got underway around 7 p.m.
Williams hoped all of these items would get winning bidders and, in general, everyone would come away having had a good time.
“It’s a great networking time, too,” Williams added.
Those looking to donate to the Friends of Valley Playland can visit futurescapes.org/valley-playland and contribute via PayPal, or find donation information on the group’s Facebook page.
