Because of the COVID-19, Greater Valley EMS will not be holding its annual Safe Ride Home on New Year’s Eve this year.
In an announcement, organizers stated, “In response to current COVID-19 considerations and gathering restrictions which will limit the number of participants, and out of concern for the safety of riders and program volunteers, the organization will be suspending the program for New Year’s Eve this year. GVEMS will revisit the program for New Year’s Eve 2021,”
Safe Ride Home started in 1991 to ensure that on New Year’s Eve, individuals didn’t have to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and have a chance of being involved in an accident where they or others were injured, or even killed.
