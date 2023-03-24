WYALUSING — The Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner in the TW Community Room of the WCC Building on Main Street.
Around 80 registered guests filled the room to network and socialize before dinner was served and speeches were delivered.
The event also gave people a chance to get acquainted with the chamber’s new executive director, Carly Sheldon. She started on Feb. 1 and immediately hit the ground running by planning the annual dinner.
“Everybody has been so welcoming and I’m excited to meet more of our chamber members,” Sheldon said.
Sheldon grew up in Florida before moving to Belmont, N.C. to obtain a business degree at Belmont Abbey College. She married Gabe Sheldon in June 2010 before moving to Laceyville one year later. The couple own Sheldon Funeral Homes based in Wyalusing. She currently works for Wyalusing High School, while her previous experience included working for Enterprise Rent-A-Car in North Carolina.
She stated that the event is an opportunity to inform members on actions throughout the year and how they continue to advocate for local businesses. Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sheldon stated that the chamber is still coming off its aftermath.
“Even though we went through those COVID years, we were able to overcome [the pandemic] and think outside the box,” Sheldon said.
She stated that it was fantastic to meet everyone face-to-face at the event.
“One of my platforms as executive director is personal relationships and open communication with our chamber members,” Sheldon said. “I feel that is really important and beneficial not only to the chamber, but also our businesses.”
Sheldon looks forward to many upcoming initiatives and activities. She stated that the chamber will continue its small business campaign, which encourages support for local small businesses year-round. She will oversee a newly designed quarterly newsletter to provide updates and information to GVCC members. The chamber is currently planning the annual triathlon and Wyalusing music festival both scheduled for August. GVCC will also increase its presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
“We serve as a bridge connecting the community with our local businesses, promoting a culture of future growth and progressive thinking,” Sheldon said.
At the event, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) emphasized that local chambers of commerce have a powerful effect at the state level. She stated that the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce has a big voice for local chambers and is influential in getting legislation passed or not.
The event’s keynote speaker was Kerri Strauss, who gave a presentation on burnout prevention. She is the founder of her Bradford County-based consulting firm, Kerri Strauss Consulting.
“Stress is inevitable, however, burnout is preventable,” Strauss said.
She said that “the World Health Organization defines burnout as a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic stress that has not been successfully managed.” Strauss provided tips on how to manage stress and create a positive work-life balance in people’s daily lives.
One way is through the four A’s: avoid, alter, adapt and accept. People can try to avoid stressful people or situations. To alter, people can try to change routines or set limitations on what they can and cannot do. To adapt, people can adjust standards or reframe issues. To accept is the hardest thing, Strauss stated. People can learn to accept some situations if they maintain a positive mindset.
To manage stress, people can create new habits that make their lives more pleasant. Strauss stated that it takes around 18 to 254 days to form a new habit. People can also do the “15 minutes a day plan” where they make time to set short-term and long-term goals.
“Following these strategies and techniques can help create a more positive work-life balance,” Strauss said.
