Habitat Work Days coming to Warren Township game lands

WARREN TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for some helping hands with upcoming Habitat Work Days events taking place on State Game Lands 219 in Warren Township.
The work will focus on creating a young forest habitat for grouse and woodcock, according to the commission, and will be facilitated along with members of the Susquehanna Branch of the Quality Deer Management Association, NEPA Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society, and the Wilson F. Moore Memorial Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
“The Game Commission has been partnering with these conservation organizations to improve wildlife habitat for over 10 years,” said NE Region Land Management Supervisor Phil Kasper. “There are typically between five and 10 volunteers from each organization that work alongside of our wildlife habitat workers.”
Work will include felling trees, limbing and bucking downed trees, and constructing brush piles. According to the commission, volunteers must bring their own protective equipment (hard hat, ear protection, safety glasses, gloves, saw chaps, and boots) along with a chainsaw, fuel, and bar oil if they plan on felling or bucking trees.
Work days will take place Feb. 22 and March 7. Workers are to meet at the land’s maintenance building at 4835 Reagan Hill Road in Warren Center, and will have to sign a liability release waiver beforehand. The commission noted that volunteers should plan on being outside most of the day.
Those interested can RSVP by calling Kasper at the Northeast Region Land Management Office at (570) 675-1143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.