This year’s annual event that recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness continued its efforts to provide for local residents with the condition.
The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies event was held on Saturday morning and featured a large crowd of people cheering on its participants.
The half marathon started at Riverfront Park in Sayre and runners raced along the Sheshequin River. The race’s finish line was located in Larnard-Hornbrook County Park where the one-mile walk also took place.
Half marathon runner Lisa Butler has participated in the race every year and stated that the road and weather conditions were perfect. The Granville Summit native said that the event holds a special significance for the community because of its emphasis on supporting others. Butler hopes that more people will participate in either the race or walk in the future.
Race Director Michelle Shedden estimated that approximately 200 people were in attendance, which included 31 runners and around 9 teams for the walk.
Shedden also stated that the event featured the Buddy Up program, in which runners are matched with someone with Down syndrome and they run on their behalf.
“They can build a relationship and its fun for them to see each other at the end of the race,” Shedden said. “The little buddy loves to have someone give them attention and its special for them.”
Walk For Our Buddies organizer Melinda Godshall stated that the event helps fundraise for small grants up to $500 for individuals with Down syndrome. Over the past seven years, organizers have raised over $50,000.
“The grants are geared towards enriching that person’s life,” Godshall said.
Three grants have been raised so far this year, she stated. One was given to the Nickeson family and used for a new carpet in the play room of their daughter, Jaxlee.
“Kids with Down syndrome tend to be slower with their motor development, so we wanted her to be safe and be able to crawl around and not be on hardwood floor,” Godshall said. “We started this for families when they have a new child with Down syndrome. They can see the community that their baby is going to grow up in.”
The Nickesons held an early birthday party for Jaxlee who turns one on Saturday, Oct. 8. Jaxlee’s mother, Jill stated that its been a year-long learning experience and she is happy to see so much support for them. She said that Walk For Our Buddies has been a blessing to the family and she appreciates their help.
