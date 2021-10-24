WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Costumed kids of all ages had a blast receiving candy for some Halloween season fun at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday.
Control Tech USA presented their second annual event where the company and multiple vendors handed out candy to children dressed in fun and spooky Halloween costumes.
Kids could also get their pictures taken at a hay bile stand, meet firefighters and have pictures taken with Spider-Man.
The event served to promote local vendors and to give kids some joy through hard times like the COVID-19 pandemic, said Michael Southworth, an event organizer.
“Anything we can do for the local kids is a great thing and this is already a success,” he said.
The international company is based out of Canada with an office in Wysox and it provides “the oil and gas industry with the highest quality services, the best level of satisfaction, and the greatest possible efficiencies for everyone involved in a project,” according to its website.
