EAST SMITHFIELD – This past Monday marked the 70th anniversary of a tragedy that shook East Smithfield.
On Halloween in 1952, L.t. Eugene Bernard, a 24-year-old Navy pilot, was on a routine flight from Norfolk, Va. to Niagara Falls, N.Y. when his plane went down in East Smithfield.
A service was held for Bernard at East Smithfield Park back in 2017, and thanks in large part to the efforts of local Roger Tracey, a monument was enshrined shortly after.
Tracey is on a mission to make sure the tragic event is not forgotten.
“I came up with the idea of raising funds for the monument. And once I got the design for the stone and the cost, we were able to do so,” Tracey said. “The two biggest donors came from Smithfield Township and Robert Kellogg.”
The event is a historical one for the people of East Smithfield, and with Veteran’s Day less than a week away, Tracey believes Bernard should be recognized 70 years later.
“I’d like people to be aware that the monument is there and it’s very historical for local residents. It’s something that should be paid tribute to,” Tracey said. “He served his country and was a great pilot; it’s just tragic a simple flight would end his life. There are a lot of old timers who talk about these things and nothing ever seems to get done.
People need to step forward and bring events like this to light. We’re glad his descendants can look back and remember him.”
Along with Bernad’s monument, Tracey has been involved with other historical sites and old private cemetery plots.
Another major event he has helped commemorate is Flight 40 in Blossburg. Flight 40 went down just 13 minutes after taking off from Elmira and all 34 passengers perished.
“I’m pretty keen on historical events and helping people remember,” Tracey said. “When I was working in Towanda, an individual mentioned [the East Smithfield crash] to me. I did some research and was just shocked that all that time had lapsed and on one took interest in it. That’s when I took it upon myself to do something because [Bernard] should be recognized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.