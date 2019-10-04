An annual western Bradford County autumn tradition will return this year as the West Burlington/Burlington Halloween Parade is set to return after a two-year hiatus.
Parade organizer Tracey Weldy stated that the parade was originally started in 1946 and, after community disdain at its absence the past two years, will be hosted again this year in Burlington on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
“Community members from Burlington and West Burlington heard the public’s disappointment during the last two years and decided it was time to bring it back and make sure it continues as a family tradition for our area for many years to come,” Weldy stated. “It’s been a favorite tradition for many years and people were sad to see it not continuing.”
Weldy stated that Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Sherman will serve as Grand Marshals of the parade and that all residents are welcome to participate.
Weldy informed that while organizers “felt it was important to stick with tradition” a few things about the parade have changed as it will now include judging categories of Horses and Ponies, Organization Floats, Individual Floats, Pets, Novelties and ATVs and Old Cars. Individual costumes will be judged by child and adult.
Judges will choose costumes in categories of Scariest, Most Original, Furriest, Best Themed Group, Prettiest and Ugliest.
Weldy noted that “in keeping with tradition” all parade walkers under the age of 16 will receive “that famous half dollar.”
A traditional baked good auction and free cider and donuts will be held in the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot after the parade as well as a new Trunk or Treating event. Hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate will be sold for a charge.
No parking will be permitted in the Dandy Mini Mart lot other than vehicles participating in Trunk or Treat for safety reasons.
Parade line up will begin at 7 p.m. on the far end of the Burlington Turnpike. Anyone wishing for more information or to sign up for Trunk or Treat is asked to contact Tracey Weldy at (570) 529-3295, Mindy Austin at (570) 297-4842, or Nanette Good at (570) 265-6931.
Financial donations for the parade can be mailed to Nanette Good at 1129A Burlington Turnpike, Towanda, PA 18848.
“We are very excited to be able to bring this parade back to the community and we would love to see you all there,” Weldy said.
