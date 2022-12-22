ORWELL TOWNSHIP – It was cold outdoors, but their hearts were warm.
Students and staff of Northeast Bradford held their annual Hands Across Northeast singalong Tuesday afternoon at the elementary school. Forming a circle in front of the building, they sang, celebrated the holiday … and knew they were helping others.
That’s because Hands is not just a celebration; it also raises thousands of dollars to help the less-fortunate in the district. Students and others contribute to the project, then teachers shop for food and gifts for families, who pick them up shortly before Christmas.
“I think it’s a great collective effort,” Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary principal, said before the singing began. She was celebrating her first “Hands” with the school.
This year, Hands raised about $6,700, or almost $7,000 according to teacher Mamie Burgert, one of the organizers. That will help 28 families.
Hands Across Northeast began in 1986, at the suggestion of sixth-grader Eric Brink, who had seen coverage of the national Hands Across America project, which aimed at fighting hunger and homelessness, LaBarre told the students. That year, it raised $556.75.
The high school chorus, directed by teacher Amanda Gillette, along with the whole student body sang numbers like “Winter Wonderland,” “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells” and “Joy to the World.” Kindergarten children continued the tradition of hanging handmade ornaments on evergreen trees by the front driveway, helped by seniors.
This year’s seniors were once kindergarteners themselves, hanging up their own ornaments.
Delaney Carrington remembered it being cold that day 12 years ago. “That’s all I remember. It was cold!” she said with a laugh.
“I remember looking up to the seniors. I also remember that it was cold!” her friend Molly Pifer remarked.
The Christmas spirit thrived, as people wore Santa caps or deer antler headbands, and young children shook little bells. A few chilly participants wrapped themselves in blanket.
“It was wonderful!” Burgert said afterward. “I think we had good participation from the kids and the communities.” Fellow faculty members Melisa Tewksbury and Wendy Carrington helped with the project.
“By working together we will be able to help many families have a very merry Christmas!” LaBarre told the group. “Thank you so much for your generosity. Every penny counts!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.