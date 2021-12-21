ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Thirty-five years ago, a young boy at Northeast Bradford got an idea.
Eric Brink had been hearing about the Hands Across America project to raise money to help the less-fortunate. He asked his teacher: Why don’t we do that here?
So they did.
They called it “Hands Across Northeast,” planned it for Christmas and came up with $556.75 to benefit five less-fortunate families in the school district.
The years rolled by. On a cool but sunny day in 2021, Northeast Elementary School Principal Scott Webster stood on the lawn in front of the building talking to kindergarteners through 12th-graders, teachers, staff and friends in a semicircle around him. He recalled those days in 1986. “Since then, Hands Across Northeast has grown,” he said. And this year, in 2021, Hands raised $7,150.
Youngsters and adults clapped and cheered. “Wow!” someone cried.
Young Eric had no idea what he was starting back in ’86.
Monday afternoon brought the latest installment of the annual Hands Across Northeast event. Every year, the school and community raise money to buy groceries and gifts for families in the district and then, as a grand finale to the project, they hold a singalong event in the circular driveways in front of the elementary school. There, they form a large circle, sing Christmas songs and hear the fund-raising results.
Usually the celebration includes students in kindergarten through sixth grade and seniors from the nearby high school. This year, though, all students in kindergarten through 12th grade attended.
The school did this “just to continue to try to include all the students in the district,” Superintendent Bill Clark noted afterward.
Bundled in jackets, caps and gloves – and the occasional Santa hat – members of the school family sang “Winter Wonderland,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “White Christmas” and “Jingle Bells.” “I love ‘Jingle Bells”!” a little second-grade girl yelled excitedly. They wrapped it up with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Northeast Elementary School music teacher Jeanette Davis played recorded accompaniment, and the Junior and Senior High choruses and Northeast graduate Julie Cooper led the singing.
The school also continued a tradition within the tradition, as seniors helped kindergarten children hang handmade ornaments on the two small evergreen trees in front of the school. Some even hoisted their little friends in the air so they could put the decorations up nice and high. “Put it up on top!” senior Dalton Donnelly told Dillon Eastabrook, putting his hands under his arms to lift him and his big blue snowflake toward the sky.
“Thank you for your generosity!” Webster told the group and mentioned those who helped with the trees, groceries and gifts, as well as workers with the Panther Pantry and backpack food program. He also thanked the seniors, “for sharing with us their very last Hands Across Northeast.” He invited them to return in later years to participate and said he hoped they will give to others throughout their lives.
“I thought today went very well,” Clark noted afterward. By keeping the Hands tradition going, the school tries to continue the spirit of giving, he said, “especially during this tough time of year.”
Northeast students are always looking for ways to help others, he said.
“I think we do a pretty good job of that here.”
