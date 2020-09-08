Earlier this year, the Roki Club, announced the cancellation of its annual Labor Day events, that typically take place at Kirby Park.
But last week, when Tim Taylor, a native to Nichols, who currently resides in Waverly, thought about it, he felt they needed to do something.
“I wanted to keep the tradition alive,” he said, as he stood at Kirby Park Monday while tractors and a couple of old cars, and even a motorcycle, pulled in to form the annual parade. This year would have been the 109th year for the celebration, dubbed Nichols Old Home Day.
According to Taylor, Old Home Day honors the tradition of small town America.
“A lot of my friends and relatives come every year,” Taylor added.
Dave and Karen Kunte, of Rome, arrived in their 1952 Plymouth Cranbrook, along with Owen and Charlie Parker. The couple shared they were very excited to learn that the parade was on.
Others from Litchfield, and Sayre, arrived on tractors dating back to the 1940s. A motorcycle arrived with an extra rider as well.
The parade circled around town before returning back to Kirby Park.
Taylor made the decision to move forward only days ago, and was having a hard time spreading the word. But despite the lack of time involved, close to a dozen showed up to participate in the parade, and yard sales were popping up around town for the day-long event.
Down the road, the fire department was hosting its annual Chicken BBQ, with proceeds benefiting the department. The event was socially distanced, and many guests were seen wearing face coverings — even those in the parade.
