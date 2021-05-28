On Thursday, Attorney Jonathan P. Foster, Jr., Trustee, announced at the Athens Senior Awards Ceremony that Hannah Blackman has been chosen to receive the 18th Annual Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship award.
The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Athens Borough senior upon their graduation from the Athens Area School District for the payment of college tuition and room and board for a four year period up to a maximum amount of $25,000 per yer in order to obtain an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is based on academic qualifications, character, extracurricular activities, community service and financial eligibility.
The trustees for the scholarship fund are Richard Shay, Jonathan P. Foster, Sr., and Jonathan P. Foster, Jr.
Academic awards
Hannah is ranked number eight in her graduating class. She is in the class of 2021 academic top 10, in the National Honor Society, in the Rho Kappa National Honor Society, on the honor roll every semester from 2017 through 2021, has received awards in U.S. History II, English 9, Geometry, Human Relations, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and as a Future Business Leaders of America regional winner in Business Law.
Organizations
She is involved in varsity soccer, varsity basketball, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, History Club, and FBLA.
Community service
She has spent three years as a volunteer assistant coach for BC United 2009 girls soccer team, three years as a volunteer helper with the BC United Soccer Association futures program, and four years as a Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital volunteer, accumulating over 150 hours. She has also spent two years participating in Christmas is for Kids, three years with Little Cats Basketball, and four years with Kids Night Out.
Hannah, as an outstanding student, leader and community contributor, was the individual selected to receive the 2021 Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship Award. Hannah plans to attend Millersville University where she will major in Sports Administration.
Hannah is the daughter of Jennifer Blackman of Athens Borough.
