Happy Mountain Bouse Farm celebrates Centennial award reaching 100 year landmark

TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently recognized Happy Mountain Bouse Farm for becoming the newest Century Farm in Pennsylvania.
Siblings Peggy Bouse Heskell, Rose Bouse, and the rest of the Bouse family have farmed the land since purchasing it since 1920.
“The Bouse Family exemplifies what makes Pennsylvania Agriculture great,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Their strength, resilience, and tenacity have seen them through 100 years, and they are still thriving. Their dedication has sustained their family’s heritage as well as our families and our economy. They have earned our thanks and admiration.”
Heskell credits her father for ensuring the stability and success of the farm.
“I think it has stayed stable the whole time because of my father,” Heskell said. “He was such an efficient person and money wise he knew what to do with everything and it has been fairly easy for my family to cooperate with everything that he had done for the farm.”
Heskell’s father Ralph Bouse bought the farm from his father Leo Bouse around 1948 and expanded the farm from 80 acres to 430 acres with purchases of surrounding land. Heskell’s son Brian currently leases the farm.
“We are so proud of my father and the way he handled everything and taught us everything,” Heskell said. “Im sure that Brian will continue leasing the farm. It is like a dream for him because my dad taught him so much stuff and he is continuing with everything that my father passed down to us.”
Heskell said that agriculture in the area has gone downhill and it has forced their farm and other surrounding farms to evolve with the times. The once prevalent dairy farming of the area has declined. After the passing of Leo in 2011, the Bouse family stopped having dairy cows.
Brian raises pigs and sells hay, and used to raise beef cattle, but decided not to do so this year. Heskell trusts that the farm is in good hands with Brian.
“He was so proud and so close to his grandfather and has really enlarged the farm and made it how great it is today,” Heskell said.
Pennsylvania’s Century and Bicenntenial Farm Program now includes 2,150 farms according to the Department of Agriculture.
