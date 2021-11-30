Happy Tails' Christmas in the Country to celebrate completion of shelter

Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter is inviting community members to the annual Christmas in the Country Saturday, which will celebrate the completion of the shelter.
The event will include a preliminary open house and tour, where visitors can learn about what’s been taking place inside the shelter and see the different rooms.
Visitors can also participate in games, listen to a story, buy a lottery ticket, and learn how to construct a safe, outdoor habitat for stray cats. In addition, children can adopt a Plushie pet with its own adoption certificate, and then make a collar and decorate a carrying case for it. There will also be a Secret Santa store where, for a few dollars, kids can shop for parents before moving on for family or single pictures with Santa taken by a professional photographer. Santa will be in-house between noon and 2 p.m. for photos. However, there will be no pictured of live pets.
A basket raffle featuring baskets with a variety of themes will be available for adults. Winners will be notified at the conclusion of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday music and refreshments will also be included with festivities.
Organizers encourage visitors to also stop by Hometown Christmas in downtown Towanda during their outing.
The Happy Tails shelter is located off of Route 6 at 500 Cemetery Road in Burlington Township.
For additional information, visit happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com, the shelter’s Facebook page, or call (570) 485-9750.
