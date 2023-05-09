Happy Tails debuts spaying and neutering program

The kindness of a good Samaritan brought Feather to Happy Tails, where the young cat gave birth to six babies. Kitten season is here. To prevent overpopulation of stray and feral cats, the shelter offers monthly, low-cost spay-neuter clinics.

 Photo Provided

Since American Humane launched the first such celebration in 1915, the first full week of May is observed as Be Kind to Animals Week. This week, Happy Tails Animal Rescue in North Towanda is celebrating the event by hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Wednesday.

Staff at Happy Tails recalls a good Samaritan who discovered a dog and pregnant cat in the basement of an abandoned home and brought them to Happy Tails. Two days later, the cat they had dubbed ‘Feathers’ gave birth to six kittens.