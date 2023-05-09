Happy Tails debuts spaying and neutering program

Since American Humane launched the first such celebration in 1915, the first full week of May is observed as Be Kind to Animals Week. This week, Happy Tails Animal Rescue in North Towanda is celebrating the event by hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Wednesday.
Staff at Happy Tails recalls a good Samaritan who discovered a dog and pregnant cat in the basement of an abandoned home and brought them to Happy Tails. Two days later, the cat they had dubbed ‘Feathers’ gave birth to six kittens.
It was only through that good Samaritan’s act of kindness that Feathers and her kittens were safe and healthy. The act of kindness with no financial award or acclaim was highly appreciated by the animal lovers at Happy Tails.
One of the most humane and kind things a pet owner can do is say or neuter their pets.
Unwanted cats can become strays and breed quickly, leading to an increase in population of feral cats. Many kittens born in the wild will die of starvation or sickness. It’s estimated that nearly eight in 10 cats that enter US shelters each year are euthanized. This statistic underlines the importance of spaying and neutering animals.
Each month a spaying and neutering program will be held at Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter. The next one is Wednesday, May 10. For information on the shelter’s programs call (570) 485-9750.
