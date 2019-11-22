Happy Tails gets $279K boost from USDA; end of project in sight

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — For volunteers with Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter, Inc., the light has always been at the end of the tunnel, so to speak, for the completion of its building. But now, after being awarded $279,800 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they say it is much brighter.
The award, which was announced last week by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12), includes a $229,800 loan and $50,000 grant earmarked for the remaining interior construction, which includes drywall, flooring, interior plumbing, cabinetry, ceilings, and other remaining projects. According to Happy Tails President Karen Friedenberg, an architect with the USDA is now working to outline the remaining scope of work and materials list before the project goes out to bid, with a completion eyed for sometime next year.
“Up until now, we have been spending a good deal of our resources on shelter construction,” said Friedenberg. “We earmarked some of our funding for emergency veterinary care for people who can’t afford it, we put money into educational and promotional things for the community, but the majority of the money was going into construction. Now that that’s covered, all of the money that we make is going toward operating costs because, otherwise, the building will be open but we won’t have the money to operate it.”
Happy Tails will soon be sending out Christmas donation letters. Other fundraisers include pet photos with Santa on Dec. 7 at Tractor Supply Co. in Wysox, their huge indoor yard sale at the Athens Township fire hall on April 4, and Paw La Palooza at Alparon Park on June 27.
The completion of the building will mark the culmination of 15 years of work. Happy Tails was incorporated as a non-profit in 2004 and then purchased the 6 acre parcel with the dream that it would one day establish a no-kill animal shelter there at a time when the county had none. The building is currently a shell with just the framing and utilities in place.
As the organization has worked to create a home for animals, volunteers have also been busy providing humane education in schools, offering low-cost rabies clinics, and no-cost dog and cat identification tags. They have also created Moose’s Fund, which helps cover the cost of emergency medical care for pets whose owners would otherwise be unable to afford it, while also helping find new homes for strays or animals whose owners are no longer able to keep them.
“From the beginning, the people who started it wanted the shelter to be something that people would just be happy to come to,” said Friedenberg. “So many people say they don’t want to go to a shelter, that they see these animals stuffed into chainlink cages, that they don’t always smell good, and they’re sort of cold buildings. We want our building to be warm and inviting, and we did a ton of research into all of these state-of-the-art things for shelters. The design is already beautiful with all of the natural light, and we’re going to try to get high school students to do murals on the walls to look like you’re in a forest, so when people come in it’s a happy place, they’ll see happy pictures, inspirational stories.”
She also hopes to get more volunteers involved who can help with everything from setting up fundraisers to grant writing and even the shelter’s presence on the internet.
“No job is too small,” she noted.
“I think people will be amazed,” Friedenberg added, “and for the surrounding community, it will be their shelter. It will just be something the community can be proud of.”
Those interested in donating or volunteering can do so by contacting the shelter via Facebook or calling (570) 485-9750. Donations can be mailed to Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848.
