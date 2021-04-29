Motorcyclists and car enthusiasts are invited to participate in an upcoming event to benefit the Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter located on Route 6 near Towanda.
On Saturday, May 15, a car show and motorcycle run will take place at Sam’s Bar & Grill, 912 North Wilbur Ave. in Sayre.
The car show, which includes muscle cars, sports cars, classic cars, race cars, Jeeps, and trucks, begins with registration at 10 a.m., in the parking lot across the street from Sam’s. The cost is $5 per vehicle.
A People’s Choice Award will be presented to a winner at the end of the show.
Motorcycle registration for a Poker Chip Run will begin at Sam’s at noon. Kickstands will go up at 12:30 p.m. The price for a driver is $20, with $10 for a rider. A chicken dinner for each will be included.
Stops will be at the Happy Tails Shelter, the AMVETS Riders Club on Route 187 in Wysox, and at Sam’s Bar & Grill.
The general public is invited to take part in the contests, Chinese auction, 50/50 Raffles, and the chicken BBQ to be provided by the Athens Fire Department beginning at 1 p.m. There will be live band music all afternoon and into the evening.
For more information, visit Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter on Facebook; go to the website: happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com; or telephone (607) -742-8061.
