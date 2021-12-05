BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local animal shelter had some Christmas fun while showcasing its new facility on Saturday.
Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter invited the public to its annual Christmas in the Country event that also served as an open house for its newly constructed building on Cemetery Road off of Route 6.
Although work won’t be fully complete until around mid-January or February, workers and volunteers were happy to give tours of the building and show the progress that’s been made.
Construction began in 2010 and has been a longtime in the making.
The shelter raised $500,000 through community fundraisers over the years to fund the construction, said Karen Friedenberg, the shelter’s board president.
The supply of kennels have been slow due to supply chain issues, but she is hopeful that supplies will arrive soon.
A large kennel room still needs to be sealed and workers plan to build a 15-by-21 feet play area for dogs made of concrete blocks in the middle of the room.
The kennel room can house 20 dogs and has a sun roof, while there is also an outdoor fenced-in area for dogs to play in.
Friedenberg was excited about the progress and said she eventually wants to host educational programs for kids about how to treat animals humanely.
She even plans to put up forest themed wallpaper on some walls and install fake trees in the kennel room, and nickname the kennel room Camp Happy Tails to give it a nature theme.
The event also provided activities like basket raffles, story time with Christmas books and pictures for the kids with Santa Claus.
Children could adopt a Plushie toy pet with an adoption certificate, make a collar and decorate a carrying case for the pet.
In addition, attendees could learn how to construct a safe outdoor habitat for stray cats using bins and straw from Laura Clarson, a volunteer at the shelter.
“When I first saw the building, I told people that they needed to see it because it’s amazing,” said Clarson.
She has animal shelter experience that includes adoptions, grooming and behavior training, and said that the organization did a great job with the facility.
“When this place is up and running, it will be a huge help to the community,” she said.
