Happy Tails Hosts The Grinch and Christmas in the Country

Choose a book, make a Christmas cracker, challenge The Grinch and hang a candle on the Happy Tails tree. The Grinch and the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be in-house only from 2 until 4 o’clock, on Saturday.

 Photo provided by Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter

Christmas in the Country, sponsored annually by Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon until 4 p.m. at the shelter. Festivities, planned by and under the direction of volunteers, will be geared, primarily, for children.

However, parents and others may participate in much of the fun, including visiting with the canine and feline residents. Following a tour of the new facility, there will be a special craft activity for the kids, while watching the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Meanwhile, the grumpy guy himself is expected to stop in for some shared hot chocolate, cookies and laughs.