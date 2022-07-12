BURLINGTON — Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter officially opened its doors to the public with a grand opening of its facility at 500 Cemetery Road Saturday.
Attendees toured the building and saw its many rooms like the cat room and dog kennel room nicknamed Camp Happy Tails. The kennel room also has an indoor play area for the dogs. Activities at the opening included face painting, rock painting and yard games. People could even walk the shelter’s dogs if they wanted to.
“It’s been a lot of fun with a really good turnout and people are very excited to be here,” Board member Kayla Brown said. “It’s really great seeing everything click into place.”
She stated that the shelter will offer many learning experiences and teaching opportunities for kids. Classes will be held on how to interact with dogs and care for pets.
“Some board members have been working towards this goal for over 10 years,” she said. “It’s an effort of love to see it finished and we have staff with a lot of experience in animal shelters, so they are bringing that knowledge here.”
The opening has been a long time in the making. Construction began in 2010 and around $500,000 was raised through community fundraisers over the years to fund its completion, according to Board President Karen Friedenberg. The facility was built as money was available.
“Personally I am ecstatic that the shelter is open now because we can do so much for the community and the animals,” said Board member Laura Clarson. She specializes in behavioral modification with dogs and has experience managing animal shelters.
It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., but the shelter hopes to expand its days and hours when staff gets fully trained, said Brown.
The shelter is now accepting cats, dogs and other small animals in need of care and a place to stay. The facility already houses seven dogs, including three puppies. It also has 20 cats and half of them are kittens. The adoption process takes around 24 to 48-hours, Brown stated.
Adoptions have already started at the shelter with one puppy and one kitten being the first ones.
Local artist Amber Cook has been one big contributor to the organization. She painted art murals on the walls depicting smiling dogs and even adopted a black Labrador from the shelter.
“To see it all come together has been really amazing and I’m happy to have helped out,” Cook said.
For more information, visit the shelter’s Facebook page, its website at happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com or call (570) 485-9750.
