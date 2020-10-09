Happy Tails shelter project moves forward with new catio

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – COVID-19 may have delayed the remaining construction of the Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter along Route 6, but it has done little to stop volunteers from achieving the ultimate goal they first set out to achieve back in 2003.
On Tuesday, volunteers were working on a new screened-in catio with a variety of seating, including benches, shelves, and hammocks, that would provide a chance for future shelter cats to enjoy the outdoors.
“They can enjoy the fresh air, watch the birds,” board member Stephanie Eckley explained. “ … They can lay out there in comfort and enjoy the nice weather.”
Last April, Eckley organized a birthday fundraiser that brought in $500 for Happy Tails to build the catio. In addition to materials purchased with the money, volunteers were able to use materials leftover from other construction along with screening donated by Happy Tails Vice President Barbara Long and her husband Todd.
“We just waited until COVID gave us a little break to get out here and start actually doing the work,” Eckley said.
If not for delays due to COVID-19, the shelter should have been near completion by this point.
“We got pushed back like everyone else, but we’re still moving forward,” Eckley said.
For Long, it was exciting to be able to add another feature to the shelter.
“It feels good to get out here and finally get this done,” Eckley added.
Happy Tails is currently looking for donors for the shelter’s kennels. Individuals or organizations who cover the entire cost of a kennel will get it named after them.
Sponsors will also be included in a plaque at the shelter.
Once open, the shelter will also feature educational programming for children, according to Long.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can visit happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com for more information.
“Spay and neuter your cats, please,” Long reminded, “and your dogs.”
