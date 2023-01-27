Happy Tails to host benefit sale

Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter will be hosting a benefit sale to raise money for treatment of some recent arrivals.
Recently several dogs came to the shelter from an abusive situation in Tioga County. They are all recovering or are undergoing veterinary and rehabilitative care. One of the new arrivals, Joe, came with an injured leg and requires medical expensive medical treatment to heal. Joe’s friend Shadow is also suffering from emotional trauma.
The shelter is planning to host a benefit sale Saturday, Jan. 28 to help defray the costs of Joe’s treatment. The sale will include a variety of goods including books, jewelry, and home goods the sales of which will help with Joe and the other dog’s care.
This is the second such case of Happy Tails being asked to take in a group of mistreated dogs. Readers might remember when Chance, Lucky, and Chase came to Happy Tails when they were mistreated and neglected. Through the hard work of passionate people and programs such as Cheers for Chance, these dogs are now realizing a good life. Some, including Chance, are now happy in their forever homes.
These success stories highlight the importance of caregivers, volunteers, and donors to the care and survival of our canine friends.
The sale will benefit the dogs and provide shoppers with an opportunity to purchase something worth while. Great winter time reading is available in the books for sale. The jewelry is both beautiful and inexpensive and the decor pieces can brighten up a dreary day. Potential gifts for Valentines Day can be found in this wide variety of options.
The sale will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda. For more information about Happy Tails or to donate, call (570) 485-9750.
