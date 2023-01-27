Happy Tails to host benefit sale

Joe and Shadow, rescues from an abuse situation, are being housed and treated at Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, where The Book, Jewelry, and Home Goods Sale will be held on Saturday. Proceeds will be used for their medical expenses.

 Photo Provided

Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter will be hosting a benefit sale to raise money for treatment of some recent arrivals.

Recently several dogs came to the shelter from an abusive situation in Tioga County. They are all recovering or are undergoing veterinary and rehabilitative care. One of the new arrivals, Joe, came with an injured leg and requires medical expensive medical treatment to heal. Joe’s friend Shadow is also suffering from emotional trauma.