Happy times and Happy Tails

ULSTER — Christmas spirit was going around at the Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association on Saturday during the Happy Tails Christmas in the County event.
With a craft and vendor show, Chinese auction, pictures with Santa, and face painting with Ariah Cook, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Six-year-old Cook from Ulster connected with Happy Tails President Karen Friedenberg to do some face painting at the event.
One of the vendors was raising funds for Cook who was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in January after experiencing seizures.
The event also had live music performed and storytelling from some of the book vendors.
“We are doing a number of things here that are a little different than your normal craft and vendor shows,” stated Friedenberg. “It is kind of just a whole holiday event.”
Friedenburg said that this year’s event had a great turn out and good weather considering last year’s Christmas in the Village event which had some trouble due to weather conditions.
“It was one of our huge snow days,” said Friedenberg. “The streets weren’t even plowed yet, so it was a real test.”
The event saw a lot of help from kind-hearted volunteers, according to Friedenberg.
“I am just thrilled because there has been a good turn out and honestly, we have the best volunteers,” related Friedenberg. “There is no way you can do something like this without a whole lot of people pitching in. They really are good workers and are just nice people.”
Funds from the event will go towards operations and the construction of a shelter on Route Six near Towanda which is planned to be done by the end of the year, according to Friedenberg.
