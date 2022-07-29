TROY — For some it took a few months. Others worked hard for more than a year. For still more, Wednesday was just a particularly rewarding day among a lifetime of days caring for animals. Wednesday was auction day at the Troy Fair.
After two frantic days of trimming, cleaning, feeding, milking, and just generally doting over their show critters, dozens of young livestock showers were given the chance to strut their animals in front of buyers from across the Northern Tier.
The livestock, excepting the meat rabbits and dairy animals, were sold by the pound. Buyers had the option to buy an animal and then donate it back to the Bradford County 4H/FFA organizations that organized the show; the animal would then be sold again with proceeds going toward new goat and sheep pens.
Showers were only allowed to sell one animal at the auction, unless an animal was a champion.
First in the arena was 15-year-old Rome resident Brooke Calkins and her Grand Champion steer: a 1365 pound black angus steer named Bruno. Calkins is a member of the Northeast Ag and Home Ec 4H Club.
A fierce round of bidding sprung up for the right to take home 2022’s top steer, with the winning bid ultimately coming from Chris Schuler, who was in attendance representing BKV, a nation-spanning energy company with a local office in Tunkhannock. The winning bid was $8/pound live weight.
When asked, Schuler said the beef from Burno would go to everyone at the office.
“We might even throw a barbecue for everyone,” Schuler said.
Still more animals came in the ring led by eager showers. Calkins returned soon after with her Grand Champion market swine, which sold for $4.50 a pound to Snell’s Auto in Wysox.
A jug of milk chocolate Hershey kisses, representing the milk from Leroy shower Sara Reed’s Grand Champion dairy cow, sold for $1,400 to Troy-based Judson’s Feed Mill.
Dozens of animals and jugs of chocolate were auctioned off as the day went on, with buyers that missed out during the auction tracking down young showers with animals yet unsold.
The sale of those livestock carefully raised over months or years represented a payoff to the young agricultural entrepreneurs hard work.
