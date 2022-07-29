TROY — For some it took a few months. Others worked hard for more than a year. For still more, Wednesday was just a particularly rewarding day among a lifetime of days caring for animals. Wednesday was auction day at the Troy Fair.

After two frantic days of trimming, cleaning, feeding, milking, and just generally doting over their show critters, dozens of young livestock showers were given the chance to strut their animals in front of buyers from across the Northern Tier.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.