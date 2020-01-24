Harlan Rowe Middle School has been designated a Title I Distinguished School for the 2019-2020 school year.
Principal James Schmieg stated that he is “extremely proud of the hard work and effort the students and teachers put forth on a daily basis.”
Each year, the Division of Federal Programs honors the top performing Title I schools in Pennsylvania. There are two Categories of Title I Distinguished Schools: Schools performing in the top 5% in “Achievement” during the two most recently completed academic years or schools performing in the top 5% in “Growth” during the two most recently completed academic years; and schools attaining the greatest gains in “Achievement” in the All Students Group.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Federal Programs, and Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators will honor Harlan Rowe Middle School at the 2020 Title I Improving Schools’ Performance Conference on Jan. 27 in Pittsburgh.
