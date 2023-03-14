ATHENS — The Athens Area Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team traveled to Penn State University’s Wilkes Barre campus to participate in the Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Competition on Wednesday, March 8. Harlan Rowe took first place overall out of 16 teams and will now move on to compete at states.
The Harlan Rowe team was joined at regionals by the Athens High School team, which also took first place. It was the first time both Athens teams have had a first place finish at regionals.
Both teams also each placed first in the event Write It, Do It. This event is historically one of the most difficult and requires pairs of students to work together to construct an object. One student writes out a set of directions explaining how to create an object. The second student then builds it from the instructions.
The Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad Competition will take place April 22 at Penn State Altoona.
Congratulations to the following students:
1st Place:
- — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow
- — Isaac Roy, Katyayini Kinthala, Victoria Gao
- — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
- — Celeus Gigee, Victoria Gao
- — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow, Victoria Gao
- — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
- — Carly Leonard, Celeus Gigee
- — Andrew DeForest, Brian Tang
- — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
- — Grace Hall, Wilson Kinsman
- — Carly Leonard, Victoria Gao
- — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
- — Jayden Washington, Wilson Kinsman
Write It Do It — Carly Leonard, Jayden Washington.
2nd Place:
- — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
- — Isaac Roy, Jayden Washington
- — Christopher Braley, Grace Hall.
3rd Place:
- — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
- — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala.
4th Place:
Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley.
