Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team Moves On To States

The Athens Area Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team took first place in the Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Competition on Wednesday, March 8. The event was held at Penn State University’s Wilkes Barre campus. The team won out of 16 total teams and will now move on to compete at States. Pictured from left to right: First Row – Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang, Jennavieve Andrus, Victoria Gao, Andrew DeForest. Second Row – Wilson Kinsman, Jayden Washington, Isaac Roy, Jace Olsyn, Chris Braley, Grace Hall, Rylee Morrow. Third Row – Celeus Gigee, Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson. Fourth Row – Gavin Ross, Magnus Wakely, Lilli Miller, Marybelle Hollingsead, Katyayini Kinthala, Jordan Lattimer. Fifth Row – Head Coach John Slocum, Assistant Coach Brian Manchester.

 Photo provided by Harlan Rowe Middle School

The Harlan Rowe team was joined at regionals by the Athens High School team, which also took first place. It was the first time both Athens teams have had a first place finish at regionals.